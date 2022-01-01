International competition calls for STEM projects

Students from around the world are invited to share their innovative solutions as part of the 2022 Spellman High Voltage Electronics Clean Tech Competition. This competition engages students in identifying and solving real-world environmental challenges by creating innovative solutions. The first-place winner will receive $7,000 in prize money; $5,000 for second place, and $3,500 for…
