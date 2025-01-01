Ivan John Groen met the King of Kings on Christmas Eve while surrounded by his loving family. Born on Feb. 16, 1934 in Shepherd, Montana to John and Julia DeVries Groen, Ivan moved to Sumas at age 10 and had the joy of being raised on a dairy farm. He graduated Lynden Christian High School in 1952 and graduated from Western Washington University in 1961. Soon after, he married the love of his life, Wilma Heusinkveld, in Bethel Christian Reformed Church.

Ivan worked hard in the field of banking and retired after 36 years. The last 24 years he spent as a vice president and commercial Ag Lender at People’s Bank

Community involvement was something Ivan was very active in. He served as a board member on the Lynden Christian School Board, as well as the board of Cascade Christian Home. In addition, Ivan served many terms as a deacon and elder at Bethel Christian Reformed Church.

Ivan and Wilma vacationed for many years in Hawaii. After retirement, Ivan and Wilma traveled with their 5th wheel. Some of their favorites were the Oregon Coast, Southern California, as well as time with friends and family. A memory that was especially unforgettable was an annual week of camping every July with their children and grandchildren.

Ivan will be greatly missed by his loving wife Wilma Groen; his children Lori (Kerry) Simshauser, Jill (Duane) VanderGriend, Amy (Rick) Feddema, Penni (Darren) Postma; his grandchildren Katie (Matt) Roosma, Alex VanderGriend, Leah (Daniel) Kooistra, Kendrick Jackson, Jarren Jackson, (Joey Bateman), Derek (Emily) Feddema, Jesse (Caira) Feddema, Cassie Feddema, Nick Holen, Micah (Audrey) Postma, Levi (Kim) Postma; and great-grandchildren Lincoln, Jensen, Logan, Bentley, Brooke, Cooper, Willow, Alaina, Fiona, Hannah and Wesley Ivan.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 at 2 p.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Lynden. Following the service will be a reception with refreshments in the basement.

Memorial donations can be sent to Lynden Christian Schools, 417 Lyncs Drive, Lynden, WA 98264.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.