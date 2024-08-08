Jack C. Morgan passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at the age of 92.

Except for the past two years, Jack was a lifelong resident of Whatcom County.

He married his wife Joyce, on July 14, 1951, and they had recently celebrated their 73rd anniversary.

He is survived by his wife Joyce, his children Carol (Ken), Larry (Cathi) and Susan (Chauncey) and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a few great-great-grandchildren.

Also, many nieces and nephews and his one remaining cousin, Doralee Hammond.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents Bessie and Isaac Morgan, sister Wilma and brothers Don and Bob, also his oldest son David.

There will be a graveside service at Ten Mile Cemetery on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at Crosspoint Church, Lynden about noon.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.