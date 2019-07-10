Beloved Jack “JT” Windley III, with his big smile, flew up to see Jesus on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, after a courageous fight with advanced-stage neuroblastoma. During his fight against cancer, he showed us what true courage is through his infectious smile and remarkable strength.

JT was born in Spokane on Nov. 16, 2011, to parents Jack and Ashley Windley. At the tender age of 7 he had a passion for Captain America, Dodge trucks and riding his quad and bikes. You could always find him tinkering in the garage with Dad, Gramps and Uncle B. JT enjoyed working with his best friend Austin on a car for the demolition derby at the Northwest Washington Fair. He liked having Nerf gun wars and making home videos with brother Tyler. JT enjoyed cuddling his cat Sugar while eating popcorn and watching movies. He was never afraid to hug or kiss his Mom goodbye, even in front of his school friends. JT made friends with everybody he met. He felt like an old soul with his laid-back spirit and compassion for others.

JT is survived by his parents, Jack and Ashley Windley, and brother Tyler of Lynden; grandparents Jack Windley Sr. (Bridget) of Memphis, Tennessee, David Shupe of Ferndale, Georgia Ryan (Mark) of Ferndale; great-grandma D’ann Caron (Douglas) of Tucson, Arizona, Bill Shupe (Heidi) of Greeley, Colorado, George Bernier (Diane) of Phoenix, Arizona, and Lorraine Cowels (Mike) of Lynden; and numerous other relatives, friends and supportive community near and far.

A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, in North County Christ the King Church with Pastor Kurt Langstraat officiating.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Strong Against Cancer, P.O. Box 5371 Seattle, WA 98145.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

#JTstrong