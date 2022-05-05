Jack Stadt “John P” passed away Monday, May 2 at the Christian Health Care Center at the age of 87.

He was born Feb. 26, 1935 in Lodge Pole, South Dakota to John and Winnie Stadt.

Jack graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1953. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955-1959.

Jack worked at Everson Implement, Northwest Transformer Service, and 27 years at Intalco Aluminum.

Jack married Helen J Pilon in July of 1961.

Jack was very handy at making things and had many hobbies.

Jack is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen; children Mark (Sylvia) Stadt and their children Melissa, Emily (Robert) Borders, and Jessica; Bruce (Lisa) Stadt and their children Brent (Kristin), Kelby (Chelsea) and Janessa; and Karin (Paul) Ipema and their children Megan (Kyle) Kamp, Leah and Derek; and three great grandchildren. Jack will be greatly missed by his sisters Gertrude Berkompas and Anna Mae (Chris) Poterack of Michigan, sister-in-law Ruth Stadt, and brother-in-law Steve Dralle.

Also in-laws Rich and Katie Bouwman, Ron and Marilyn Borger, and Gerrit and Claudette Sterk; and numerous nieces and nephews

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his wife’s parents, brother Roy, sister Sharry Stadt-Dralle, sister-in-law Anna Mae Sterk and brother-in-law George Berkompas.

Visitation was Friday, May 6 at Gillies Funeral Home. Graveside service was at Monumenta Cemetery on Saturday, May 7, as was a memorial service at Nooksack Reformed Church.

Memorials may be made to Lynden Christian Schools, 417 Lyncs Drive, Lynden, WA 98264, or the Christian Health Care Center, 855 Aaron Drive, Lynden, WA 98264.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.