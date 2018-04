Jack “Jackie” Gale Williams, 72, of Nooksack, died Wednesday, April 11, 2018 in Bellingham of Alzheimer/dementia complications. He was born May 13, 1945 in Blaine to Robert and Lugene (Pritchett) Williams. Jack attended and graduated from Nooksack Valley High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict from 1964 to 1967, earning…

