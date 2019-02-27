Jack Young

Jack Alan Young went home to be with Jesus on Feb. 19, 2019.

Jack was born at home on the corner of 11th and Grover streets to Tom and Jessica Young on April 4, 1931. He grew up in Lynden with sister Margaret and brothers Bob and Wayne.

Jack graduated from Lynden High School in 1949 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1952 to 1954. Jack met Jo Harmelink on a blind date in spring 1951. In December of 1952 Jack bought a diamond ring instead of an engine for his car and they were married on May 9, 1953.

Jack loved cars, trucks and ‘most anything with wheels. He was always building, fixing or restoring something. Jack and a friend built a vehicle at the age of 14 because he “needed” transportation. Jack worked as a mechanic at Snow Ford in Lynden until 1965 when he and Jo moved to Sumas and opened Young’s Union Service. He and his sons also operated a towing business for many years. It was at the station in Sumas that his kids learned the value of hard work and honesty.

More than cars, Jack loved his wife and family. He was a strong, yet quiet force, bringing stability to those around him. Jack was a man always ready and willing to help out his family, friends and neighbors.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jo; children Jim (Jerri) Young of Snohomish, Tom (Linda) Young of Lynden, and Joan (Rich) Kayser of Lynden; grandchildren Brandon (Ashley) Young, Stephanie (Matt) Rouleau, Jerimie Young, Randy (Daniella) Young, Michelle Young, Emilee Young, Scott Kayser and Amanda Kayser; great-grands Ella, Eli, Ryler, Lorelei, Eastyn and Beau; sister Margaret Hansen; brother Wayne (Dorothy) Young; brother- and sister-in law Vernon (Sondra) Harmelink; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Jack was a lifelong member of United Methodist Church of Lynden. A celebration of life will be held there at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, preceded by a private family graveside service in Monumenta Cemetery at 10 a.m.

In honor of Jack’s courageous battle with Alzheimer’s, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or online at www.alz.org; or to Lynden United Methodist Church, 500 N. 14th St., Lynden, WA 98264.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.