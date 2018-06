James “Jim” Bosman was born on the 4th of July, 1919 in Lynden. He died June 13, 2018 in Bellingham. Jim was the ninth of 14 children born to John and Alice (Hendricks) Bosman. His father was a hardworking Dutch immigrant who worked his way across the country laying railroad tracks, clearing forests and working…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now