James ‘Jim’ Ferens

Born July 7, 1953, James Louis Ferens, age 69, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, Dec. 29 on Marrowstone Island, Washington.

James is survived by his loving and devoted wife, LaDonne, his son Brandon (Cory) Ferens of Marrowstone Island, and his daughter Tilly (Nate) Ritter of San Diego, CA; seven adored grandchildren: Zachary, Zoey, Ally, Austin, Kaison, Asher, and Everly; and brothers John, Rob and Rick Ferens.

A memorial service for James will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1:30 p.m. at Westford Funeral Home, 1301 Broadway, Bellingham.