James Kyllingmark

James (Jim) P. Kyllingmark, a beloved child of God, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Jim was the fourth of five children born to Ruth (Larson) and Henry Kyllingmark in Los Angeles, California on May 12, 1953.

The family returned to Custer in 1954.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Lori; daughter, Emily (Matthew) Helland; brother, Jerry (Della) Kyllingmark; sisters, Jani (Darrell) Trull, Judy Kyllingmark Hehr; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Ruth (Larson) Kyllingmark; brother, Joseph Kyllingmark; brother-in-law, Kenneth Hehr.

Jim will always be remembered for his life-changing relationship with Jesus, his love of family, and his love of sports (especially baseball).

He played on multiple local sports teams, and met the love of his life, Lori (LaRose) playing on a church softball team. He lettered in three sports at Ferndale High (Class of 1971) and earned a baseball scholarship to Grays Harbor Community College.

He was kind and generous, feeling it a privilege to give of his money and time to others, saying “God has blessed us so we can bless others.”

He worked at trucking, logging, and ultimately the Ferndale Post Office.

He loved coaching fast-pitch to his daughter Emily and many others during his free time.

He was a devoted husband, daddy, son, brother, cousin and uncle to his extended family.

His life will be remembered on Nov. 6, 2:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church in Ferndale ,and the service will be streamed for those who are not able to attend in person.

Please visit www.jernsfh.com for a full obituary and to leave remembrances.