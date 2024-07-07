At first light on July 3, 2024, Jan DeVries (93) entered heaven as his Lord and Savior called him home, passing peacefully in his sleep.

Jan was born on October 17, 1930, in Friesland, the Netherlands. His parents were Foppe and Janke de Vries. He was 9 when World War II began. Growing up during that time, gave him an interest in WW2 history throughout his life.

At 14, Jan started milking cows to help his parents and contribute to their family of eight. Farming would become a significant portion of his life. At 19, adventure and curiousity led him to British Columbia for a year. Little did he know how much this trip would impact his life and future family.

Back home in Friesland, he went back to milking cows, drove gravel truck and bus for several years as well as met the love of his life, Siets, who would time her trips out to the road for when she knew a handsome young man brought the milk cans to the road and she could wave to him.

Jan and Siets married on October 23, 1957, and a little over 9 months later their first son, Frank, was born. They also immigrated to Vermont during that time. September 1958 was the next move to California where a 2nd son, Wilbert, was born. Another move in 1962, where the family ended up in Lynden based on Jan’s trip when he was 19. One of the unique things about Jan & Siets’ relationship was that Jan picked Siets’ new name, Sharlene, when they immigrated to the US.

After Jan and Sharlene moved to Lynden, their family continued to grow with another son, Ivan, then 2 daughters, Beverly and Darlene. Jan had his own dairy farms until the late 1970s, then in 1978 became a real estate agent with a special focus in helping people buy and sell farms. He eventually started a real estate company and retired at 76.

Jan enjoyed being outside, taking care of the lawn & garden, golfing, traveling (especially to visit lots of family back in the old country- Holland). He was a member of 2nd Christian Reformed Church for over 60 years, serving in various ways, and giving smarties to the kids every week. His faith was an important part of his life and in the last few weeks especially, he experienced some special times in prayer with his Heavenly Father.

Jan loved his family very much and told them that often, especially in his last days here. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 67 years, Sharlene, along with sons Frank (Marilyn), Ivan (Trista), daughters Bev (Daryl) Sterk, and Darlene (Chris) VanStaalduinen. In addition, he is survived by 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren that call him Pake, along with many, many nieces and nephews. He has a brother Eeltje (Anneke) & sisters in law Alie (Ybele), Tina (Gerrit), Tina (Kor), Boukje (Brandt), Boukje (Melle) that still live in the Netherlands and sisters in law Brenda (Wallace), Joyce (Cor), Susan (John), Beatrice (Ike) that live in the US or Canada.

There is a whole host of family that welcomed him home to heaven. This includes his son Wilbert, parents – Foppe and Janke, Sharlene’s parents – Willem and Baukje Dotinga, his brothers Ybele & Gerrit, sisters Aaltsje and Lies, 14 of Sharlene’s siblings, along with many other in laws.

The family will be holding a memorial service, celebrating & remembering Jan’s life 11AM, Saturday, July 13 at 2nd Christian Reformed Church in Lynden.

Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made to Ebenezer Christian School or Lynden Christian School.