Janice Mardell Nord-by, 79, passed away on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones. Janice was born on July 26, 1939, a daughter of the late Frank and Virginia Vanderyacht. Janice graduated from Mount Baker High School. In April 1957 she married Robert Edward Nordby Sr. Janice was a homemaker for…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now