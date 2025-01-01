Jason Andrew VerMulm, age 44, went home to be with Jesus on Dec. 16, 2024. He was a beloved son, brother, father, uncle and friend and will be incredibly missed.

Jason was born on Sept. 11, 1980, in Bellingham. He was the third child to Randy and Vicki (Klein) VerMulm.

As a boy, he loved time playing outside getting dirty, building forts, carving on sticks, building campfires and shooting his BB gun. On Saturdays, he would often spend time with his dad working at Blue Diamond.

Jason graduated from Lynden High School in 1999. He was a part of the LHS football and wrestling programs and loved participating in these activities.

After graduation, he spent many years working out at the refinery for Matrix as an operator of equipment, welder and other positions. He was hard working and worked well with his hands.

Jason dearly loved his family and friends. He adored his son Andrew and had the biggest smile on his face while spending time with him.

Jason was a sensitive, caring and tender hearted person and loved to help especially with projects for family and friends where he could use his excavator.

Dirt working and welding projects were his favorite and what he took the most pride in.

He also thoroughly enjoyed serving his loved ones by cooking and BBQing large amounts of food for everyone to enjoy. He was so hospitable. Jason enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and shooting with family and friends.

Jason also had a love for animals, particularly his dogs Gunner, and Duke. He adored his dogs. Those that know Jason well would say he had a big, kind heart.

Jason was welcomed at heavens gates by his grandparents Cornelius and Frances VerMulm and Ken and Kaye Klein.

Jason is survived by his parents, Randy and Vicki VerMulm; beloved son Andrew VerMulm; siblings Tami (Tim) Langstraat, Jodi (Roger) Anderson, Juli (Kent) Bouma; nieces and nephews Cole, Caleb and Avery Langstraat, Demi and Andi Anderson, Dawson, Jorja and Baylee Bouma.

Jason was truly loved by his family and friends.

The memorial service will be held Jan. 3, 2025 at 11 a.m. at North County Christ the King, 1816 18th St., Lynden.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.