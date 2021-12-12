Heaven is announcing an addition to the House Band. Jean Dawkins has accepted a permanent position as lead guitar and vocals. His lifelong love of music will serve him well in this position. As will his now perfect hearing.

He has played many stages during his career, including churches, missions, jails, nursing homes, night clubs and dance halls.

Jean entertained his audiences not only with his musical ability but with a near eidetic memory, and endless song list.

Audiences enjoyed trying to stump the band with a song request he did not know.

Born to Glenn and Harriet (Ham) Dawkins on Feb. 27, 1933, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, he was the oldest of five children.

In 1940 the family moved to Washington to the farm of his maternal uncle, Alan Ham.

In 1953, he enlisted in the Coast Guard where he served four years. He was on a ship for nine months where he earned the nickname of Hawkeyes from the Captain, and then went to Honolulu where he fast-pitched softball for the Navy, entertained the officers, and played poker with the men, sending his winnings home to help his family.

He was loved and will be missed.

He is survived by his four children, Gayla (Dick) Van Beek, Dee Foster, Alan Dawkins, and Jefferson Dawkins, one adopted son, Mike French, seven of eight grandchildren, and eight of nine great-grandchildren and three of his four siblings.

There are numerous people the family would like to thank, Lynden Manor for their exceptional care, Among Friends for their love and support, and Sharole Green a very special friend who was there when no one else could be.

He sends a special farewell to his longtime friend and bass player, Dale Vander Yacht, who joined him on the stage these last four decades.

To honor his wishes there will be no services.