Wanda Jean Smith was born on Feb. 21, 1941, and went peacefully into the arms of Jesus on October 17, 2022.

To know her was to love her, but it was also to be loved by her.

Jean was a touching example of how to celebrate a rich and full life. Some of her favorite people were her grandchildren.

Jean poured hours into their lives teaching them to knit, sew, craft, go on an adventure, and always have fun learning something new.

They all felt special and so loved by her, as Jean was so intentional and purposeful in her time with them. Jean loved when all of the family was together.

Sitting with a grandchild on either side, holding her hands as she listened to all the commotion of kids playing and her grown children talking made her smile.

And as her days and hours came to an end, Jean was peaceful.

Holding on to that contentment, knowing where she was headed when she drew her last breath.

Jean is survived by her son Curt, wife Pam and family: son Tim, wife Jenny and family, and daughter Terri and family.

Jean will be dearly missed. We love you mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, auntie, cousin and friend.

Thank you. For everything.