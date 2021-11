Jean Spoelstra went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Her memorial service has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 at Second Christian Reformed Church in Lynden.

If you are unable to join the family at the church, the memorial service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/GilliesFuneralHomeAndCremationServices.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.