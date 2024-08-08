Jeanette ‘Jettie’ Vlas VanderHeide

Jeanette Vlas VanderHeide, “Jettie,” went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, after suffering a stroke. Mem resided in Lynden for 50 years.

Jettie, given name Jetske Tiersma, was born Dec. 1, 1930, in Toppenhuizen, Friesland, The Netherlands to parents Pieter and Brechtje Tiersma. She completed school through the eighth grade while in Holland.

Mem grew up during WWII and always had many stories about this difficult time.

Jettie married Andries Vlas on Oct. 10, 1951. Together they raised four children: Bob, Peter, Bridget, and Gordon. Andries passed away in 1973. Later she married Ralph VanderHeide in April of 1985, and they were together until his passing in 1997.

In October 1951, Jettie and Andries immigrated to Edmonton, Canada and stayed about five years before moving to Artesia, CA in 1956. After a time, they moved to Lynden in 1970.

Mem enjoyed league bowling with the girls and was naturally competitive at playing any type of games. Mem was always mending socks and clothes for the family. She created beautiful knitting and embroidering into her 80s.

Mem was a very good housekeeper and made the very best Dutch soup and ham buns every Sunday. Our family will miss those times with her.

Jettie was a long-time member of Faith Reformed Church, served and sang in the choir for many years, and volunteered at the Hope office. She worked at the Lynden Book Shop and house cleaning for several people.

Jeanette is preceded in death by husbands Andries Vlas and Ralph VanderHeide; brothers Meije, Auke, Jetse, and Lolke; and sisters Geertje and Hannie.

Jeanette is survived by her children Bob Vlas (Roxie), Peter Vlas (Kim), Bridget (Arv Zoerink) and Gordon Vlas (Allyson); grandchildren Angela (Chris Wood), Emily (Sean McCulloch), Lauren Vlas (Cory Briscoe), Simon Vlas, Sally Vlas, Nathan Zoerink (Amber), Leisha (Luke Berendsen), Michael Zoerink (Tori) and Kristen (Trent Postma); Stepchildren Matt Kennedy (Juliet) and Aimee (Lorenzo Jiang); 16 great-grandchildren and many extended family.

She will be greatly missed by sisters-in-law Ruth Tiersma and Flora Tiersma.

We would like to thank The Bellingham at Orchard Memory Care where Mem resided since August 2023 for all their care and love to Mem.

Mem was very happy there for which we are grateful.

Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, at Monumenta Cemetery, followed by a 4 p.m. memorial service at Victory Christian Fellowship/Faith Reformed Church, Lynden. Memorials in Jeanette’s name are suggested to Whatcom Hospice.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.