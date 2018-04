Jeannine Harrison (wife of Joe for 52 years, deceased in 2005) passed away on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Jeannine was a cook at Nooksack Valley schools for 25 years, and known for her “sugar cookies.” She is survived by her sister, Jan Hatch; four children: sons Mark (Penny) Harrison, Jeff (Marlene) Harrison, Danny (Julie) Harrison,…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now