Jeff Eigenbrood, age 63, passed away in Billings, Montana after a lengthy battle with cancer. While we grieve his passing we take comfort in knowing that Jeff believed, with all his heart, that “I am not my own, but belong – body and soul, in life and in death – to my faithful Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Jeffrey Richard Eigenbrood was born in Brockville, Ontario Canada on Nov. 10, 1960. His birth was eagerly anticipated by his sister who had been promised a baby sister by the doctor. Back in the day, when the doctor still made house calls, he would visit monthly to check on the progress of Mom’s pregnancy. With each check up, he would assure our sister, “your mom has already had five boys, this has to be a girl.” So when Jeff was born on Nov. 10, our sister’s birthday no less, she wanted to return that gift.

Jeff graduated from Lynden High School in 1979 where he participated in band and choir as well as basketball and cross country. He earned his elementary education degree at Dordt College, graduating in 1983. He would go on to teach in Missouri and Iowa.

Deciding to take a break from teaching, a move to Southern California would find him working for his father-in-law. Later, moving back to Lynden, Jeff would follow in the footsteps of his father and brothers and go to work at the ARCO refinery at Cherry Point, (now BP). It was there that Jeff would become a fixture in the tool room.

There he could daily revel in two of his great passions: his vast knowledge of all things refinery related and storytelling. Jeff loved to talk and tell stories. It didn’t really matter if you had the time or interest or inclination to hear a story – you would be hearing a minimum of three.

Jeff’s fondness for chatting would often get him in trouble over the years, but would never dampen his enthusiasm for talking up his neighbors. Our mother recalled when Jeff was in elementary school that she and our father visited his classroom on parent/teacher night.

Upon entering the classroom, my mother noticed a student desk pulled up alongside the teacher’s desk. That must be an unruly student, she thought to herself. Of course, it would turn out that that desk belonged to Jeff because, as the teacher exclaimed, he never stops talking.

Anyone who knew Jeff knew that to be the case. Indeed, in the last month while in the hospital, he endeared himself to the nursing staff with his stories.

Jeff is survived by his children: Melissa Smith of Arizona, Jeff Eigenbrood Jr of Montana, and Deborah Eigenbrood of Lynden and their mother Susan, three grandchildren Jared, Tessa and Carson, siblings Dirk (Holly) Eigenbrood, Miriam (Rod) Burger, Robert (Justine) Eigenbrood, and Hope Eigenbrood as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Maria Eigenbrood, brothers Jacob Eigenbrood and twin infant boys, sister-in-law Daisy Wong, nephew Matthew Burger and niece Erica Chapin.

Please join us for a celebration of Jeff’s life, Saturday, Sept. 7, starting at 1 p.m., at 7460 Hannegan Road in Lynden. All are welcome. Please bring your memories and appetite.

Jeff’s cremains will be scattered at Birch Bay at a later date.