Jeffrey Howlett 

After a long battle with cancer, Dr. Jeffrey Robert Howlett of Everson died on Sept. 11 at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham.

Jeff was born on July 3, 1947 to Robert and Velva Howlett of Belle Fourche, South Dakota.

Later, they moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota where he graduated from Washington High School in 1965.

Jeff attended Colorado State University earning a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1972.

Dr. Howlett moved to Rainier, OR where he raised three children and co-owned the Valley Veterinary.

In the 1990s, Jeff became an area veterinarian for Washington State Department of Agriculture. As a frequent diner at Nooksack’s Dunny’s Drive In, Jeff met Harriet (Penny) Nielsen.

After a long friendship, they married on Oct. 28, 2000. Together they enjoyed many years of road trips, boating, and snowmobiling.

In retirement, Jeff could be found walking with his dog Max or having coffee with the guys at Dave’s Sports Shop.

He savored time at the cabin on Blakely Island, where he was known as Jeff the Vet. He attended Trinity Lutheran Church.

Preceding Jeff in death were his parents, sister Karen, son Travis, daughter Darcy, Aunts Betty Ann Carlson and Vera Moreen and Uncle Henry Carlson, Jr.

Surviving Jeff are his wife Harriet (Penny) of Everson, his son Olin and granddaughter Alannah of Rainier, OR, and granddaughter Carina of Seldon, Long Island, New York. Also surviving him are his Aunt Eleanor Carlson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and sister-in-law Shirley Nielsen of Everson, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. He leaves school friend Pam Johnson of Sioux Falls, and neighbors the Coppinger and Bauman families.

Those who knew Jeff will remember him as a country boy, a dedicated doctor, a resilient man, and a caring friend.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Hopewell Cemetery, 6746 Oat Coles Road, Everson.

A refreshment time will follow at The Smokestack Diner in Everson. Many healthcare persons cared for Jeff on his journey. Please consider mailing a memorial in his name to Whatcom Hospice Foundation at 2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA, 98225-1851.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.