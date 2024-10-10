Jeffrey Scott VanBeek, age 47, of Lynden, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. Born Aug. 3, 1977, Jeff was one of four dearly loved children born to Jerry (Sr.) and Christine VanBeek. His love for berry harvesting with his family was a treasured part of his life and led to his career of 27 years at OXBO (Korvan). Jeff’s passion for his job was evident by his hardworking and dedicated work ethic.

When he wasn’t working, Jeff’s love for the outdoors shined through with camping trips in Winthrop and family vacations to Maui, as well as the annual local airshow. Jeff also enjoyed admiring the beauty of the Pacific Northwest through simple drives and walks. Being an avid sports fan, Jeff shared his love of sports with his children, whether it was cheering them on or watching his beloved Seahawks.

Jeff is preceded in death by his grandparents Gerrit and Dorothy VanBeek and Roland and Caroline Dickinson; his father Jerry VanBeek Sr.; and his nephew Ty Malone.

Jeff is survived by his two children, Jeorgia and Jenner VanBeek shared with Jessica VanBeek; his mother Christine VanBeek; his siblings Jerry VanBeek Jr. (Kathi), Krishelle Dawson (Jed), Kim Nowak (Jason); his nieces and nephews Shane, Gage, J.J., Kenzie, Kaydee, and Dakota; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

There will be a private family graveside service on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. A celebration of life will be held at Homestead Farms on Friday, Oct. 25 from 5-8 p.m., 115 E Homestead Blvd. Lynden.

The family would also like to extend a special thank you and their gratitude to his amazing ICU care team at Peace Health Hospital.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.