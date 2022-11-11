Jennie Bakker age 106, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Christian Health Care Center in Lynden.

Jennie was born Dec. 16, 1916, in Choteau, Montana to parents Edward and Fannie (Bouma) Bakker.

She grew up with siblings Frances, Alice, and Charles.

Jennie attended Riverside School on Abbott Road through the eighth grade.

Jennie worked for Cascade Laundry pressing uniforms for U.S. servicemen.

She also was a cook for the original Christian Health Care Center on B.C. Avenue when it first opened and various restaurants in Lynden.

She was a lifelong member of First Christian Reformed Church.

Jennie is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Francis Bakker and Alice Terpstra (John), and brother Charles Bakker (Hilda, Lena, and Janette).

Jennie enjoyed gardening, spending time with family and friends. She loved playing aggrevation.

The family wishes to thank the Christian Health Care Center for taking such good care of their aunt.

There will be a private family graveside service at Monumenta Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 18 at 10:15 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service at First Christian Reformed Church, Lynden. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.