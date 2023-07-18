Our beloved mother, Jennifer Ann Simpson passed peacefully into the presence of her Savior on July 18, 2023. She was 79 years old. Jennifer’s hobbies included sewing, crocheting (she recently taught herself to crochet, by watching YouTube videos) reading, connecting with new found family via Ancestory, and attending her church. A self-proclaimed perfectionist in everything…
