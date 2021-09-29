Jennifer Colyer

Jennifer Diane Colyer passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at the age of 74 in Kendall, Washington.

Jennifer was born on June 3, 1947 to Earl and Dorothy Palmer. She married Alfred “Chic” Colyer on April 29, 1969. They were blessed with six children: Paula, Cameron, Christa, Lloyd “Charlie”, Sara, and Ian.

Jennifer lived a full and colorful life. She owned a fruit stand near her home in Kendall. Drove semi-truck with her husband. She was a top reginal sales agent for Tupperware.

Jennifer devoted herself to helping others by volunteering on the Kendall Fire department and traveled the country with Red Cross for rapid disaster relief.

Jennifer received the Clara Barton award for her volunteer work with Red Cross. She obtained a Master’s of Education Degree from Western Washington University.

Jennifer loved to share her knowledge by teaching workshops at Western Washington University and teaching first aide classes.

Jennifer enjoyed knitting, cooking, gardening, genealogy, and telling stories to her grandchildren.

Jennifer is preceded in death by her husband Alfred “Chic” Colyer, daughter Paula Colyer, and parents Earl and Dorothy Palmer.

Jennifer is survived by her children Cameron Colyer, Christa (Mike) Campbell, Lloyd “Charlie” (Raylene) Colyer, Sara (Keenan) Hill, Ian (Nancy) Colyer; 13 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; sisters Marian (David) Berg and Susan Hall.

There will be an open house celebration on Saturday Oct. 2 from 3-6 p.m. at 7642 Kendall Road, Maple Falls.