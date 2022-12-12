Jennifer Maarhuis

Jennifer Marie Standerfer Maarhuis, age 57, passed away on Dec. 4 at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital with her loving family by her side.

Jennifer was born Aug. 1, 1965 in Prineville, OR to Jay and Nona Standerfer and grew up with her siblings Cindy, Marci and Dan.

Jennifer attended schools in Pendleton, OR and graduated with the class of 1984.

At age 18, Jennifer left eastern Oregon and attended Seattle Pacific University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in special education. While living in Seattle, Jennifer delighted in single life, especially wine tasting, with her dear life-long friends Tracey Guyor (Jeff) and Ellyn Rose.

Jennifer began her career as a special education teacher and then later as an occupational therapy assistant at Highline Hospital.

In 1995, a co-worker and future sister in law Patty, invited Jennifer to a lakeside BBQ where she met a tall handsome farmer and soon-to-be-husband, Brent Maarhuis. Yes, it was a blind fix up and serious interest at first sight.

After a courtship of two years, Brent and Jennifer married on June 6, 1997 and the extended Maarhuis family lovingly took Jennifer into their hearts.

Brent and Jennifer started married life in Whatcom County on the Maarhuis Dairy farm where Jennifer joined the family business.

In 2000, Jennifer and Brent bought a home in Prosser, WA where they raised their beloved daughter Emily and settled into 25 years of joyful family life.

During this time Jennifer worked as an occupational therapy assistant in the local Prosser area rehabilitation and extended care units. For the past three years, Jennifer worked as a special education teacher aide in the Prosser School District in the classroom and individually with students. She cared deeply for her students and their education.

Jennifer considered so many of her fellow educators at the Heights Elementary School as friends.

Jennifer was generous, open-hearted and compassionate throughout her life. Though she seemed quiet, Jennifer had a sly sense of humor and infectious laugh. So many benefited from her calm giving nature and willingness to listen, including countless rescued cats and a pair of dachshunds.

Jennifer expressed her love and creativity through delicious cooking, baking and gardening. Countless craft projects filled her home with colorful art.

After enrolling daughter Emily at 5 years old in the Sunnyside Dance Company (formerly known as Martin’s School of Dance), Jennifer devoted 14 years to being a dance mom.

Jennifer tirelessly designed props and accessory, drove to dance practice, worked at dance competitions across Washington state and became friends with so many other dance moms.

Life was centered around her family and close community. Jennifer loved and was loved. She inspired so many with her resilient spirit, gracious humor and generous hospitality.

Jennifer is survived by her husband Brent and her daughter, Emily. As well, Jennifer is survived by sisters Cindy Flatt (Ken, partner and Lloyd, son) of Walla Walla, WA and Marci Buschke (Kelly and Traci, daughters) of Pendleton, OR as well as brother Dan Leathers (Susan, wife and Meagan Melanie and Alex, children) of Dixie, WA.

Jennifer is preceded in death by her parents Jay and Nona Standerfer, her brothers-in-law Doug Flatt and Brett Buschke, as well as her niece Steffanie Flatt.

Scores of nieces, nephews, extended family, family by marriage, neighbors, colleagues, students, fellow dance moms and friends are devoted to Jennifer’s memory.

Jennifer’s family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the staff of the Idaho Community Hospital for their loving and skilled care.

A memorial service will be held at the Sunnyside Reformed Church (700 North 16th St., Sunnyside, WA) on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society — Breast Cancer Donations at https://donate3.cancer.org.