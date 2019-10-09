Lynden resident Jenny Tolsma de Boer, age 98, passed away on Oct. 3, 2019, into the arms of her loving Savior Jesus Christ (Isaiah 40:11). She died after a short stay at the Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham. She was very loved as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to all her descendants.

Jenny was born in Ysbrechtum, the Netherlands, to Jelle and Ymkje Cnossen on Nov. 3, 1920. She married her first husband, John Tolsma, on May 9, 1946. In 1948 they immigrated to the United States with their oldest daughter. After a cross-country train trip, they settled in California. In time, their five other children were born there. The family moved in 1960 to Washington State, where they again engaged in dairy farming. In 1975 they moved to Lynden. Jenny was nurtured in the Christian faith all her life and was a faithful member of the Protestant Reformed Church in Lynden.

After her husband John died in January 2009, she remained a widow until December 2013 when at the age of 93 she married Frank de Boer. They spent the last six years in a very devoted relationship.

She is survived by six children: Emma (Sidney-deceased) Top, Henrietta (Jerry) Kaptein, Harold (Winnie) Tolsma, Olga (Dick) Vander Kooy, Frank (Sheryl) Tolsma and John (Carolyn) Tolsma; and 45 grandchildren, 165 greatgrandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. The births of several more great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren are anticipated soon.

Jenny was also step-mother to Frank’s 12 children: in birth order, Albert (Sarah) de Boer, Thelma (Bob) Cogdal, Billy (Julie) de Boer, Arthur (Leanne) de Boer, Joey (DeAnne) de Boer, Christine de Boer, Carolyn (Loren) Vanden Top, Ed (Charlene) de Boer, Linda de Boer, Janey (Terry) Westoff, Marsha (Marvin) Molenkamp and Amy (Jake) Cheechov; also 45 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren.

In addition to Jenny’s first husband John, Jenny’s six siblings preceded her in death, as well as five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and one step-grandchild.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in Gillies Funeral Home, 202 Front St., Lynden. Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in Monumenta Cemetery, with the memorial service at 11 a.m. in Lynden Protestant Reformed Church, 315 N. Park St., Lynden. Rev. Steven Regnerus will be the officiating pastor.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.