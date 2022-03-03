Jeremy Oostra was a Whatcom County native and resided with his wife Amy in Birch Bay. He will be greatly missed and will be forever in our hearts.

Jeremy was a devoted and loving husband. He loved fishing in Alaska, sports, and music. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. Jeremy had a gigantic heart and an infectious smile. He loved to laugh and was always up for a big hug.

Jeremy is survived by his wife Amy Lynn Oostra, mother Darlene (Gary) Harriman, his father Henry Oostra, his brothers Mark (Heidi) Oostra and Jacob (Jibby) Oostra, and sister Lorena (Sean) Prater.

The memorial service will be Saturday, April 2, at 11 a.m. at Second Christian Reformed Church.

Interment preceded at Monumenta Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.