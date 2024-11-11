Jerry Wayne Warren was born on Oct. 30, 1942, to John and Ruth Warren in Childersburg, Alabama. He graduated from Buckhorn High School in 1960 and was on their state championship basketball team.

After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in the communication squadron in Puerto Rico during the Vietnam War. He also served inactive reserve for two years.

After his discharge, Jerry met and married Vera Pierce in California and lovingly adopted her three children: Melody, Don and Harmonie.

Jerry worked at Southern California Edison Power company in Southern California for seven years and then headed north to live in Sumas and work at Puget Sound Energy in Lynden. He worked for PSE for 30 years as a lineman, line foreman and then construction coordinator.

In 1988 he married Barbara (Crabtree) Bouma and lived in Lynden the rest of his life. They joined and enjoyed the fellowship of Faith Community Church in Lynden.

Throughout his life he enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, crabbing, University of Alabama football, Seahawks football and the Seattle Mariners baseball games. During his retirement he enjoyed going south for the winter to Cathedral City, California with Barb and loved playing golf and the sunshine days.

He was proceeded in death by his father, mother, two brothers, a sister, and son, John Wesley.

Jerry loved his wife Barb, daughter Tamla, son Travis and his wife Laura, and all his grandchildren and enjoyed the time spent with them.

A private family graveside service will be in Greenwood Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. Following, there will be a public memorial service at 2 p.m. at Faith Community Church on Birch Bay-Lynden Road.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.