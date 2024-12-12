Jess Joseph Lallas, age 32, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Dec. 11, 2024. Jess was born on May 22, 1992 in Bellingham. He graduated from Sehome High School in 2010 and shortly after started his career at Western Refinery Services. Jess was known by his coworkers for his work ethic, humility, and selflessness. Jess was a model employee who always showed up on time, was ready to work, and had a focus on doing the job right. Jess found himself in one of the most demanding and critical positions on the crew: running the screed. Jess’s determination and natural talent helped him to excel in this position. He took great pride in maintaining clean and well-cared-for equipment, a true testament to his dedication and professionalism. His attention to detail and respect for his craft was admirable.

In 2013, Jess met the love of his life, Kendra Bowen. Jess and Kendra bought their first home in Custer in 2015. Jess spent countless hours manicuring his lawn and garden. He found so much pride and joy in maintaining their home. They married in September 2016 and built a beautiful life together. Kendra was the center of Jess’s world, and he cherished her more than anything else.

Family was the cornerstone of Jess’s life. He was always there to help his family when anyone was in need. He loved nothing more than sharing special moments with his nieces and nephews, who brought him so much pride and happiness. When he first learned of his cancer diagnosis, his family was struck by his remarkable positivity and strength. Jess often stated, “I’m just thankful this isn’t happening to my wife or siblings.” This profound, sacrificial love truly defined who Jess was — a man who put others before himself, even in the face of a difficult battle.

Jess was a man of many passions. He found joy in the outdoors, including hunting with his loyal dogs (L.C. and Gunner), tending to his perfectly manicured lawn, and hiking with family through his favorite place: Lake Terrell. When Jess wasn’t at work or spending time with Kendra, he could be found hunting in Eastern Washington or driving through the mountains looking for his next hunting adventure. From a very young age, Jess had a love and passion for the outdoors that continued throughout his life.

Jess is survived by his wife Kendra Lallas, his parents Joe Lallas and Jill Starkey, his siblings Ross Starkey (Tiffany), Anna Angle (Chris), Willy Lallas (Mikyla), and Katie Mallahan-Lallas, nieces and nephews Jack, Maci, Forrest, and Avery, and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

We would like to profoundly thank Western Refinery Services (WRS) for their continual support of Jess through this last year. We are grateful for their commitment to their employees and their families. We are forever thankful for their love toward Jess.

Jess’s celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 at Cornwall Church, 4518 Northwest Drive, Bellingham. The service is open to all who love Jess and wish to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, please support our dedication to a memorial bench at Lake Terrell. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-kendra-honor-jesss-memory.

Please share your memories of Jess on the website of Westford Funeral Home.