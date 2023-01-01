Jesse Dale DeVries, age 29, went home to be with his heavenly Savior on Dec. 19, 2022.

He was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend and will be greatly missed.

Jesse was born on July 31, 1993 in Bellingham. He was the fourth child to Dale and Gina (Forbes) DeVries and was easy-going from the start.

Jesse quickly learned to keep up with his older siblings and cousins. He loved to be out on the farm, playing in the barn or riding tractor.

If he wasn’t on a tractor, he would ride his scooter to Sumas Napa, where he worked for over two years at the parts counter.

Jesse graduated from Lynden Christian in 2012.

After graduation, he attended Bellingham Technical College and achieved his degree in Process Technology.

His heart for farming lead him to work for Grassland Farms (Visser Dairy).

All of his friends agreed, he loved the farm and was very appreciative of the many years he worked there.

Jesse dearly loved his family and friends. He enjoyed being around kids and was the fun uncle who would wrestle and play with his nieces and nephews.

Jesse was a caring and loyal person and never missed an opportunity to help out family or his friends.

Jesse also had a love for animals, particularly dogs.

This lead him to adopt his best friend Jax, a mini Australian Shepherd, who went everywhere with him. Jesse will be remembered for his kind heart and gentle spirit.

Jesse was met at Heaven’s gates by grandparents Ivan and Jean DeVries, Floyd and Donna Forbes, and Eugene Crandall; Aunt Kathy (DeVries) DeBruin and cousin Nicholas DeBruin.

Jesse is survived by his parents, Dale and Gina; brother Jayson (Emily) DeVries and their children Ava, Ty and Tanner; sister JaLynn (Kevin) Dykman and their children Ashlyn, Axton and Andon; brother Jevin (Michelle) DeVries and their children Gage and Emmy; grandparents Richard and Angie Braun, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, so many it would take another page. But Jesse loved them all. He truly loved family.

A viewing and visitation time for family and close friends was held on Monday, December 26th.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Sonlight Church 8800 Bender Road Lynden.

Memorial donations may be made to Beacon for Life, PO Box 60, Lynden, WA.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.