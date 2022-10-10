Jim Skillman

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather James E. Skillman on Oct. 3.

Jim was born to James and Christina Skillman on Sept. 5, 1936 in the Sumas hospital and lived in Sumas his whole life.

Jim attended Nooksack Valley High School and enjoyed attending his yearly class reunions.

Jim worked as a farmer most of his life and started on his parents’ farm.

Jim and Maureen bought a farm on Easterbrook Road and farmed there until they retired and moved to town.

Jim was a very hard worker and was still raising beef cows at his parents’ farm and helping neighbors with their crops until this spring.

In Jim’s earlier years, he enjoyed bowling and yearly trips with family and friends to Reno.

Jim is survived by children Bob (Mary) in Sumas, Barb (Fabio) in Powell River, B.C., and Dave (Rhonda) in Sumas; grandchildren Joe, Matt, Dan, Rich, Pamela, Greg, Megan, and Wyatt; great-grandchildren Gus, Ben, John-Paul, Blaise, Monica, Paxton, Addison, Breckon, Olive, Olivia, Lorenzo, Giovanni, and Evalina.

Jim is also survived by his brother Tom, sister Dolores, sister Mary and families, and numerous other relatives and friends. We will love and miss you, dad.

He was predeceased by his wife Maureen, granddaughter Therese, and sister Teresa. God bless you. And for everyone that knew Jim, the Sumas speed limit will resume to normal.

Visitation was Friday, Oct 7 at Gillies Funeral Home. Jim’s graveside service was at Sumas Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.