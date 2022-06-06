James (Jim) Arthur Vossbeck was born in Bellingham on March 24, 1927 to Henry and Charity (Goddard) Vossbeck. He passed peacefully on June 6 at his home in Lynden at the age of 95.

After serving in the Navy, Jim returned home and married his high school sweetheart, Joyce M. (Glenman) Vossbeck on Oct. 3, 1947.

Their early years were spent farming on the Lawrence Road in Everson. Upon moving to Ferndale, Jim worked at Mobil Refinery, Morse Hardware and Yeagers. He then founded Vossbeck & Sons Construction.

After retirement, Jim and Joyce moved to Twisp, WA and together they built a beautiful log home. Many special family memories were created there. They subsequently had homes in Omak and Wenatchee and wintered in Arizona. In 2009, they returned to Whatcom County and Lynden.

Predeceased by his parents and brother Robert, Jim is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Joyce, and his children Kath Costanti, Jim Vossbeck, Mike (Terri) Vossbeck and Leslie Vossbeck; grandchildren Christopher (Angie) Costanti, Michael Costanti, Peter (Kait) Costanti, Luke Vossbeck and Kelli (Felipe) Alonso, and his nine great-grandchildren.

At Jim’s request, no service will be held.