Joanne Dykstra

Lifelong Lynden resident Joanne Marie Dykstra was called home to the Lord on Jan. 11. She passed away peacefully in her home on Polinder Road at the age of 88, the same home she was born in on June 22, 1933.

Joanne’s parents were Gerrit “Thribbo” and Wilhelmina “Minnie” (Heusinkveld) Polinder. She was the youngest of three children. Her siblings were Gerrit Polinder Jr. and Henrietta Noteboom.

Joanne graduated from Lynden Christian High School in 1951. Joanne married the love of her life, Pete Dykstra, on April 14, 1953 and together they had three sons: Duane “Duke,” Roger, and Mark.

Faith, traditions and quality family time were most important to Joanne. She was so welcoming and considered everyone who walked in the door family.

Joanne showed her love by cooking big meals to bring the family together. It is well known that Sundays have always been a special day for the Dykstra Family. After dinner was finished and dishes were cleaned, Joanne would go outside and hit fly balls for the grandkids.

Joanne enjoyed sports from coaching softball, watching grandkids games, to attending high school basketball and state tournaments.

Pete and Joanne were married 66 years and are remembered as a loving couple who were always by each other’s side. Their love is cherished and considered a great role model by many. They enjoyed traveling with both family and friends.

Although some trips were cut a little short because Joanne could not wait to get home and see her grandkids.

Joanne is remembered for being fun and loving wife, grandma, great-grandma, aunt, sister, and friend. She was always ready for an adventure that would become a story told with friends and family for years. She believed life was too short to be normal and was much more fun when you could be a little weird.

Joanne worked as a pharmacy assistant in the downtown Lynden McLain Drug for more than 40 years.

She also enjoyed sharing her talents of playing piano, organ, and accordion with others at both church and home.

Volunteer work at the Lynden Pioneer Museum, Threshing Bee and Centennial Committee, along with many other areas within her community was another passion of Joanne’s.

Joanne was named the North Whatcom County Woman of the Year in 1991.

Joanne is preceded in death by her husband Pete Dykstra, son Roger Dykstra, sister Henrietta (Don Noteboom), brother Gerrit (Henrietta) Polinder, and daughter in law Linda Dykstra.

Joanne is survived by children Duane “Duke” Dykstra (Peggy) and Mark Dykstra (Debbie); grandchildren Jackie Abercrombie (Jake), Ryan Dykstra (Jenny), Brian Dykstra (Vanessa), Tyler Dykstra, Brenda Marks (Chris), Jody Dykstra, and Calvin Dykstra (Melissa); great-grandchildren Taryn Abercrombie, Denten Abercrombie, Aidan Abercrombie, Tate Dykstra, Trent Dykstra, and Weston Marks; along with numerous other family and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home.

A family graveside service will be Thursday, Jan. 20 at 1:15 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at Faith Reformed Church.

Memorial donations are suggested to Faith Reformed Church 300 7th Street, Lynden, WA 98264, or Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98225.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.