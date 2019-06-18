Joanne Graves

Joanne Marie (Shilleto) Graves, age 83, passed away at her Ferndale home on Friday, June 7, 2019, surrounded by family.

Born on Feb. 28, 1936, Joanne was the fourth of five daughters born to Howard and Pearl (Moe) Shilleto in Ferndale. Joanne had many special memories of her childhood, being raised with love and the value of family. She graduated from Ferndale High School in 1954. In September of that year Joanne married Stanley Graves, her best friend and partner for 65 years. Joanne and Stan enjoyed many summers commercial fishing in Olga Bay on Kodiak Island, Alaska, where she not only was known for her great contributions to potlucks but also for her fish picking skills. Joanne enjoyed traveling. She and Stan took many trips both in and out of the United States and for many years spent six weeks of each winter in Palm Desert. Everywhere Joanne went she meet new people and made many close friends.

Joanne’s greatest joy in life was her family. If you spent any time talking to her, you would know the achievements of each of her seven grandchildren. Many trips were made to Kingston or Wenatchee, always with a homemade pie or special treat in hand, where you would find Joanne cheering on the sidelines or applauding in the audience of sporting events, plays or band concerts of one of her seven grandchildren, never missing a special event. Joanne will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

Joanne is survived by her husband, Stanley; her children, Wendy (Roy) Gegenhuber, Karen (Marc) Sather and Eric (Wendy) Graves; her grandchildren, Megan (Craig) Frank, Brian Gegenhuber, Hayden and Tor Sather, Carie, and Brandon and Amy Graves; two great-grandchildren, Mason and Taylor Frank; her two sisters, Charlette Rouse and Claudia (Robert) Unruh, along with brother-in-law Robert (Evie) Graves and sister-in-law Debbie (Gary) Holwegner; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and so many special longtime friends.

We will never forget the contributions Hospice made to making Joanne’s final days comfortable and the support provided to her family in making her passing at home a possibility. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Whatcom Hospice.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, in Cornerstone Church, 5732 Olson Rd., Ferndale.

Please share your thoughts and memories of Joanne online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com.