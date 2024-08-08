Joe R. Zylstra, age 82, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in his Ferndale home.

Joe was born Aug. 13, 1942, in Bellingham, to parents Jelt and Dorothy (May) Zylstra. Joe was the oldest of his siblings Jerry, Janis, Jim, Joan and Jill. He attended Ebenezer Christian School and Lynden Christian School. Joe married Barbara Koetje on June 9, 1967.

Joe owned Zylstra Baker Surveying, Inc. in Colorado specializing in highways, roads, dams, bridges, and airports. He was honored with the Colorado Surveyor of the Year Award.

Joe enjoyed woodworking, painting landscapes, fishing, cooking and traveling. He volunteered at the food bank, church, and Ebenezer Christian School.

Joe is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara; siblings Jerry (Meredith), Janis, Jim, Joan and Jill (Randy Davis); and in-laws Cheryl (Dale Hendricks) and Galen (Tami) Koetje and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law Karen Zylstra, and brother-in-law Will Maas.

The graveside service was held Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 at Monumenta Cemetery, followed by the memorial service at Hope in Christ Church. Memorials are suggested to Ebenezer Christian Schools’ endowment fund. God is Good.

