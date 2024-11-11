Joel Skip Andrew, the Jojo Beast. In true trickster fashion, he arrived in heaven at 20 years old, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. He is the best. He is a BAMF. He is more loyal than anyone you’d ever meet. Our friend and peacemaker lived a life of adventure with his family and best twin brother, Dakoda, by his side in Lynden.

Elora Andrew and Jed Andrew were given the gift of the million dollar situation at McKay-Dee hospital in Ogden, Utah,on May 20, 2004, where his identical twin, Dakoda, decided Joel was going to have to be born. They have always been a great pair, always talking in stereo.

And if you found Dakoda, you knew Joel was nearby. Joel is always being a good example of how to lead and always giving the best care to his brothers Dakoda (20), Cortland (14), Hudson (13), Link (8), and Hetfield (8).

Joel graduated from Lynden High School in 2022. He truly enjoyed working on Mr. Galigan’s created pieces of music for trombone. He also played arrangements on the euphonium. Joel loved growing as a musician. His musical taste lay literally in every genre. You wanted to hear something out of your norm, he was the guy to find a change-up. Joel made way in caring for the animals in the FFA barn; a few rabbits escaped once. Ending in an extra hour chase down.

Joel’s interests were in knives, guns, and new ideas. His newest weaponry consists of a small collection of gel blasters and pocketknives. Joel enjoyed those small little trinket toys you find that fits right into your pockets, so you can hang onto that stash.

Joel was collecting the SpongeBob mini Weeble Wobbles and was hoping to find a Spongebob to complete the collection.

Joel was the person who made all those around him feel nice. He loved to joke and pass time in fun ways. He always had the right words when you needed to hear something profound. He gave great bits of himself to his work family at Walmart, where you may have seen him as a door greeter or cashier. He enjoyed saving money and loved to spend some at the Euro Market for the “in America foreign experience.” Joel enjoyed traveling and looked forward to visiting Europe.

He has lived in three states and loves to travel back to Utah for family whenever possible.

You see Joel was living a life he was creating. He recently applied to University Studies. And was making progress in developing his atmospheric mood and vibe.

He is a gift for each who took the time to know him.

For family and friends nearby there will be a public viewing at Gillies Funeral Home in Lynden on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 from 2-4 p.m. For family and friends far away there will be a celebration of life in Cache Valley at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please contribute to:

Gofundme: https://gofund.me/61aa3a42

venmo : @elora-andrew and @jed-andrew

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.