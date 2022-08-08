Johanna Roosma

Johanna Hendrika Roosma age 91 went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Johanna was born July 31, 1931 in Oak Harbor to Henry and Maria Hordyk. She married Peter Roosma and went on to have five children Virginia, Calvin, Irene, Ken, and Ruth. Johanna was a homemaker and loved gardening, the farm life, and piano.

Johanna took five lessons then decided to teach herself to play. Johanna is survived by her children: Virginia (Ed) Algood, Calvin (Cheryl) Roosma, Irene (David) DeVries, Ken (Connie) Roosma and Ruth (Mark) Jorritsma; 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Johanna is preceded in death by her husband Pete Roosma in 1995 and all of her siblings.

The graveside committal will be at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Monumenta Cemetery followed by the memorial service at 3 p.m. at First Christian Reformed Church, Lynden.

Funeral arrangements are interested to Gillies Funeral Home and cremation services.