John Allan Benson of Bellingham passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, following an extended illness. John was born in Bellingham on Aug. 1, 1935. The son of a dairy farmer and registered nurse, Herbin and Wilma (Siegel) Benson, John grew up on the family farm north of Lynden on the Depot Road along with…

