John Einfeld, age 93, went home to the Lord Jesus Christ his Savior on Sunday, Sept. 4.

John was born to Edward and Adrianna Einfeld in Everett, on March 18, 1929.

Before marriage, he studied at Calvin College and Seattle Pacific College, followed by service in the United States Air Force, then studied further at and graduated from the University of Washington. These years also included work in a dental clinic and a lumber company.

In 1960, John married Greta Phyllis Jager. They had five children, and they lived in Seattle, Bellingham, and Lynden. They returned to Seattle, where John worked for the Coca-Cola Company a short time, then Washington Loggers and later The Boeing Company.

John became a revenue officer for the Internal Revenue Service in Seattle in 1971, continuing until he transferred to their Bellingham office as John and Greta moved back to Lynden; he retired in 1995.

At various times, John served on church councils as a deacon and as an elder, and also on the school board of Watson Groen Christian School (now Shoreline Christian School).

John was involved in a number of ministries, including several years as a member of The Gideons International. He enjoyed music and played piano and organ at home.

John is survived by his wife, Greta Einfeld, and children Edward (Denise) Einfeld, Jeanne (David) Iwema, Daryl (Ruth) Einfeld, Duane (Kathleen) Einfeld, and Evan (Kimberlee) Einfeld, 22 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

The private family graveside service is Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10:15 a.m. at Monumenta Cemetery followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service at First Christian Reformed Church.

Memorial donations in John’s honor may be made to Pacific Island Ministries.

Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.