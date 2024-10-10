John Michael Demko, age 40, passed on Oct. 19, 2024 at his home in Seattle.

Born to John and Elizabeth Demko in Springfield, Missouri, John always had a knack for making people smile. During his high school graduation, he announced that he was going to Harvard Medical School, a joke the family still reminisces about to this day.

In addition to uplifting the spirits of others, John was a phenomenal painter and truly enjoyed the company of animals. His beloved pets Bandit (dog) and Biscuit (cat) were just a couple of his favorites. Football was another favorite of John’s. Being a true fan, he rarely missed a chance to watch his Chicago Bears play.

John is preceded in death by his grandmother, Barbara Hauge (05-12-2012); his grandfather, John Demko (08-03-2008); his grandmother, Helen Demko (02-03-2009); and his uncle, David Krzywicki (05-30-2012).

John is survived by his partner, Amber McLean; his parents, John and Elizabeth Demko; his sister, Ashley Demko; his grandparents, Oren and Wanda Hauge; his uncle, Lee Hauge; his uncle, Eirik Hauge and family; his mother-in-law, Linda McLean and family; his aunt, Pat Krzywicki and family; as well as the Kiesser family.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.