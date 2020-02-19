John Pen, age 100

John was born on Jan. 20, 1920, to Herman and Maggie (Kortlever) Pen in the hills of Okanogan, Washington. When he was 4 years old, the family moved to Whatcom County.

On March 13, 1946, John married Dolly Lambert and they moved to Sumas where he lived for almost all of his adult life. John tended the steam locomotives for the Burlington-Northern line in Sumas until they changed to diesel. He then followed in the footsteps of his father and some of his brothers and went into carpentry, working for Strengholt and Dawson and other construction companies of the county.

John loved the outdoors, fishing, hiking, camping and riding his Honda trail bike with two of his brothers. He was a ham radio operator with the call sign KA7VVO. And of course he loved his garden. Oh, we will miss those tomatoes!

He was an accomplished artist, wood carver and musician, and he loved preaching and teaching the good news as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for decades.

John was preceded in death by his parents, nine brothers and sisters, two sons John and Roger, and an infant son.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Dolly; sons Thomas, Richard (Christine) and Randy (Jane) Pen, and daughter Gloria Kallio; as well as numerous grand- and great-grandchildren; his youngest brother Cornelius (Jack) Pen; and sister-in-law Gladys Pen.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 8075 Goodwin Rd., Everson. All are welcome.