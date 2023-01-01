John William Tjoelker, of Quincy, born Sept. 16, 1934, in Everson to Peter and Anna (Oordt) Tjoelker, passed away on Dec. 28, 2022. He was the fourth child of nine children and worked on the family farm until joining the Army in 1957.

John served until 1959 acquiring his GED but never straying far from Fort Lewis, WA. He married Maxine Louise Lenssen on March 20, 1959, she preceded him in death in 2021.

They moved to Quincy, WA in 1961 where he built their home and their farm.

They raised replacement heifers, alfalfa, wheat, sileage corn and for awhile apples.

John also did carpentry work in the off season. They retired after 40 years, selling the farm to their son.

John continued woodworking in retirement by building more than 20,000 toys that he donated to orphanages and missions throughout the world.

John enjoyed playing the guitar and harmonica in the evenings.

John was a charter member of the Quincy Christian Reformed Church where he served as elder, deacon, and cadet counselor.

John is survived by his children: Dennis (Adel) Tjoelker of Quincy, Sheryl (Bert) Van Andel of Michigan, and Ken (Kori) Tjoelker of Moses Lake. Grandchildren: Tom (Karli), Emma (Hunter), Sam, step-grandchildren Shawn, Andrea (Paul), Ryan and Adam (Kiffen). John is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Madison, Danica, Wyatt, Razel, Christopher, Dexan, Lena and Aiden.

A celebration of life service will be held in the spring.

Please leave a memory for the family or sign the guestbook at www.scharbachs.com.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.