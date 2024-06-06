Joleen Ann Geleynse, 67, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 24, 2024.

Joleen was born on Aug. 29, 1956, in Bellingham to Marinus (Rene) and Anne Geleynse.

She lived and worked in the Denver area for 20 years and then lived in Midland, Texas for over 20 years.

Joleen was preceded in death by her father and is survived by her Mom, brothers Dale and Carl and their families.

A memorial service was held on June 3, 2024 at Crestview Baptist Church in Midland, TX.

A gathering to celebrate Joleen’s life will be held on Friday, June 28, 2024, from 1-3 p.m. at Hope In Christ Church in Bellingham.