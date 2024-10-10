I had the time of my life with Jonathan “Jon” Blair. Jon was born in Bellingham on Nov. 7, 1966. He went home to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 6, 2024, passing of lung and heart failure at his home in Everson.

Jon is preceded in death by parents James and Jean; siblings Gary (Lynda), Glen (Cindy), David, Gail and Mark; and brother-in-law David Maricle.

Jon graduated from Nooksack Valley High School then went on to Bellingham Vo Tech in HVAC. He farmed for 20 years, was in construction for 31 years, did auto body work for five years, and one year in HVAC.

Jon enjoyed motorcycle riding and drag racing with every red light was a drag race opportunity. He enjoyed car repair and did several complete car/truck restorations.

Jon is survived by his wife of 35 years, Annie Blair. His sons Nicholas (Shawna) Dekriek, Kristoffer (Kelly) Dekriek, sister Joann (Vernon) Dykstra, and brother Jim (Bonnie) Blair. Grandchildren Isaac, Payton, Sierra Dekriek, Weston Dekriek, and Tatum (Jeremy) Duke; Great Granddaughter Holland Duke; and many nephews and nieces whom he loved.

A celebration of life will be at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.