Jose Cardona, age 75, passed away at Whatcom Hospice House on Friday, Jan. 14.

Rosary will be Thursday, Jan. 20 beginning at 6 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass will be Friday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Lynden followed by burial, about noon, in Greenwood Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home.