Jose Angel Garcia-Pacheco, age 50, was tragically found Wednesday, Nov. 17 after going missing in the Everson flood.

Please join the family for visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23 with Rosary beginning at 6 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lynden with burial following at Nooksack Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.