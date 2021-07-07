Josie Van Werven

Josie (Josiena) Van Werven passed away on June 30, 2021 in Lynden, Washington.

A lifelong resident of Lynden, Josie was born on December 30, 1926, and was the second of four children to Ray and Dena (Heeringa) Vander Kooi.

On October 10, 1946, in Lynden, she married Bill Van Werven after meeting him through his sister, Alice, who was a friend of hers in high school.

Josie grew up in a house on Front Street, roller skating downtown and watching the city grow (she had especially fond childhood memories of picking strawberries every summer, attending church services spoken in Dutch, and visiting the library every week back when it was on the top floor of the Jansen building).

After high school, her first job was for Northwest Chemurgy, where she weighed potatoes that would then be turned into glucose since sugar was being rationed.

She was a bookkeeper for most of her adult life, including for the family dairy farm and construction business.

She also kept the books for the business she and her husband, Bill, started in 1975 called Van Werven Trucking, which later became Ferndale Ready Mix.

She greatly enjoyed time with her grandchildren, including days spent at the farm or down by the river having wiener roasts.

Her family and friends loved to catch sight of her driving around town in her California Special Mustang, a car that Bill fixed up for her.

Josie’s personal belief in her Savior and devotion to her church family were hallmarks of her life and are legacies she leaves for her family.

She and Bill were members of First Reformed Church where she was honored to participate in the Reformed Church Women’s Ministry group, and attended the Triennial meeting every three years.

Josie is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings Bertha Kornelis, Ruth Bode, and Lambert Vander Kooi.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her two sons Gary (Nancy) and Larry (Luanne) of Lynden; sister-in-law Aggie Vander Kooi, grandchildren Cari (Desi Luna), Wayne (Janet), Jacki (Mike Wilson), Bryce (Joni), Eric (Andrea), Tim Hanson (Renae), Andy Hanson (Tara), Jesse (Amy), Jordan, Callie, and Larissa (Shelby Teltschik); 25 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.

The graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 13, at 10:15 AM at Monumenta Cemetery with the memorial service to follow at 11:00 AM at First Reformed Church (610 Grover St., Lynden, WA 98264).

Memorials may be made to Lynden Christian Schools (417 Lyncs Dr., Lynden, WA 98264) and to Project Hope (205 British Columbia Ave. #105, Lynden, WA 98264).

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.