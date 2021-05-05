Joy P. Kirk, of Nooksack, passed away on April 11, 2021, at age 84 after suffering a severe stroke.

Joy was born in Enid, Oklahoma, to Jack and Vina Groff and frequently moved during her childhood until, in her teen years, she settled in Delano, California. There she married Derell Kirk and raised two wonderful daughters, Pamela and Tammy.

In the mid-1970s Joy moved with her family to Whatcom County and fell in love with the area, especially Mount Baker. A strong and determined woman, she worked for many years as an accountant and office manager for a small trucking company. Later in life she worked as a caregiver for a senior home care organization and greatly enjoyed caring for her clients. She had a fondness of red sports cars and over the years owned a couple of Ford Mustangs of which she was very proud.

Joy will be remembered as a friendly and caring person who enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

She was preceded in death by daughter Pamela (Curtis) Presley.

She is survived by daughter Tammy (Mark) McCay of Abilene, Texas; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is being planned for later this summer.

Please visit molesfarewelltributes.com for service updates and to share memories of Joy.