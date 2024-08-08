Juanita “Janie” Luna, 81 years old, went into the loving arms of Jesus on July 28, 2024, at Whatcom Hospice House.

Janie was born on July 24, 1943, in Ed Couch, TX to Jesus and Olivia Alaniz, and after her family settled in Lynden, she considered it home. Janie married Marcelino Luna on March 21, 1964, and they spent 60 incredible years together. They had a love that is an example of unconditional and everyone who met them knew it instantly. Janie loved being a wife and mother and together with Marce, they raised three children at their home on West Pole Road. A homemaker until all her kids were in school, you would find Janie sitting behind her sewing machine, making clothes for the family, curtains for the home or the latest look for her unique style. Always a Mama Bear, Janie loved her family fiercely and completely. Traveling to her childrens, grandkids and great grandkids sports, concerts, plays etc., you could always find her and Marce sitting in the crowd and cheering. When it became time to sell the family home, her wish was to move into a Lynden community so her and Marce could take walks safely.

Janie was deeply dedicated to her faith and that faith never wavered until her last breath. Attending New Life Fellowship for many years, she sang on the worship team, organized events, volunteered for Awana/VBS and was part of Women’s Ministries for several years.

Janie loved helping others. As soon as her kids were in school, Janie worked for Whatcom Specialized Transportation, driving disabled citizens of Whatcom County, wherever they needed to go. After a neck injury, Janie and a colleague started Northwest Rural Opportunities in downtown Lynden. She focused on finding work, housing and other basic needs for the migrant workers of Whatcom County. Growing up as part of a migrant family, she experienced the lack of help available and wanted to be sure that every migrant family was given a chance to be successful. Other hobbies include opening and running a baseball card shop and operating a food truck years before they became so popular.

Janie is survived by her loving husband Marce, children Daniel (Debra) Luna, Desmond (Cari) Luna and Deborah Luna (Justin Hawkinson); grandkids Tessa Luna, Allison Luna (Danny Brown), Dylan (Makenzie) Luna, Derek (Marissa) Luna, Demi (Matthew) Vinke, Kasey (Brady) Carpenter, Derron Dunnigan and Dayton Luna (Kaitlin Newton); great-grandkids Blayden Vander Meulen, Berkley Carpenter, Oakley Carpenter, Addison Luna, Rylan Vinke, Wynley Carpenter and Baby Luna due in October. Brothers Leonel Alaniz, Leo Alaniz, Richard Alaniz, Jose “Bucky” Alaniz and David Alaniz, sisters Lilia Pacheco, Grayci Maltos and Eva Wilson and numerous brother and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Janie was preceded in death by her father and mother and siblings Jesse and Rosie Alaniz.

The family was deeply touched by the care received by Whatcom Hospice House until the end of Janie’s life. In lieu of flowers, the family request any donations be made to the Whatcom Hospice House

The family held a visitation on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024 at Gillies Funeral Home. The graveside committal is Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. at Lynden Cemetery, reserved for family only, followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at New Life Fellowship and all are welcome.

