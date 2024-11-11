Judith Marilyn Humphreys, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.

Judi was born on June 23, 1943 in Bellingham to Wynard and Pearl (Biesheuvel) VandeKamp. Judi was the youngest of seven children.

She graduated from Lynden High School and Bellingham Business College.

Judi met Roger at the Lynden Fair after high school and they married on April 3, 1964 at First Reformed Church in Lynden where they still are members.

She worked at different secretarial jobs over the years including Ed Nelson Tax Service and Smith & Kosanke Attorneys at Law, as well as raising their two children.

Over the years, she enjoyed spending time camping or having coffee with friends, playing the piano, watching the Seattle Mariners, and was even in a bowling league at one time.

One of her greatest joys and greatest achievements was taking care of her four grandchildren.

She spent many of her days helping to raise them, and her influence and love will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

Judi was preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, Nel and Kay, and her four brothers, John, Harold, Roger and Ken.

She is survived by her husband Roger of 60 years, son Randy (Kara) Humphreys, daughter Jill (Nathan) Graf, grandsons Justin (Sara) Graf, Bailey Graf and granddaughters Mikaela Humphreys and Kirstyn Humphreys. Also by in-laws Leigh VandeKamp, Dennis and Sylvia Holmstrom, Jerry and Cynthia Sebens, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please help us honor Judi’s memory with donations in her name to Whatcom Hospice Foundation or The Lighthouse Mission.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services